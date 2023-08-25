SoftBank likely to sell Zomato shares via block deal: Report1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Last year, Zomato had issued fresh equity shares to all the Blinkit’s selling shareholders as consideration for the M&A, at an implied value of ₹70.76 per share.
Japan’s Softbank is likely to sell food delivery aggregator Zomato shares soon through block deals as the lock-in period after the Blinkit deal ends today on August 25, CNBC-TV18 reported.
