Deliveroo plunged by a quarter on its first day of trading last March, and is now down more than 60% from the listing price. But its float coincided with pandemic winners falling out of favor as Covid-19 retreated, not only in the U.K. but in much of the world. By the end of November, Deliveroo shareholders would be unhappy, but the stock had lost exactly as much (adjusted for currency) as operators of rival food delivery services, Netherlands-listed Just Eat Takeaway and the U.S.’s Uber Technologies. Deliveroo stock has fallen faster in the past couple of months, but there is no reason to blame that on its miserable listing experience.