SoftBank plans to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow: Report

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp is planning to sell a 5% stake in PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, via a block deal on Friday, reported Reuters citing a report. Citi is the sole broker to the deal.
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp is planning to sell a 5% stake in PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, via a block deal on Friday, reported Reuters citing a report. Citi is the sole broker to the deal.
From tomorrow's block deal, through which Softbank is aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore, could be at a base price of ₹440 a share, at a discount of 4.5% to today's closing price, according to reports.
From tomorrow's block deal, through which Softbank is aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore, could be at a base price of ₹440 a share, at a discount of 4.5% to today's closing price, according to reports.
Shares of PB Fintech closed 1.60% higher at ₹460.00 apiece on the NSE on Thursday.
Shares of PB Fintech closed 1.60% higher at ₹460.00 apiece on the NSE on Thursday.
The Japanese conglomerate owns a more than 10% stake in PB Fintech through two of its units, as per the exchange data available.
The Japanese conglomerate owns a more than 10% stake in PB Fintech through two of its units, as per the exchange data available.
Post the sale, SoftBank will hold a 5% stake in the online insurance aggregator.
Post the sale, SoftBank will hold a 5% stake in the online insurance aggregator.
One of the units, SVF India Holdings, will likely sell the shares, the report added.
One of the units, SVF India Holdings, will likely sell the shares, the report added.
PB Fintech listed at ₹1,150, a 17.3% premium over its issue price of ₹980 apiece last year. The ₹5,625 crore IPO was subscribed 16.59 times.
PB Fintech listed at ₹1,150, a 17.3% premium over its issue price of ₹980 apiece last year. The ₹5,625 crore IPO was subscribed 16.59 times.
Meanwhile, PB Fintech recorded a 8.6% dip in its consolidated net loss to ₹186.5 crore in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2022-23, as compared to a loss of ₹204.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year, helped by a strong growth in its lending business.
Meanwhile, PB Fintech recorded a 8.6% dip in its consolidated net loss to ₹186.5 crore in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2022-23, as compared to a loss of ₹204.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year, helped by a strong growth in its lending business.
On a sequential basis, the firm's loss narrowed 8.5% from ₹204.3 crore loss reported in the first quarter of FY23. The company's operating revenue more than doubled to ₹573.5 crore.
On a sequential basis, the firm's loss narrowed 8.5% from ₹204.3 crore loss reported in the first quarter of FY23. The company's operating revenue more than doubled to ₹573.5 crore.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.