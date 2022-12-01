Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SoftBank plans to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow: Report

SoftBank plans to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow: Report

1 min read . 08:05 PM ISTLivemint
Shares of PB Fintech closed 1.60% higher at 460.00 apiece on the NSE on Thursday.

  • From tomorrow's block deal, through which Softbank is aiming to raise 1,000 crore, could be at a base price of 440 a share, at a discount of 4.5% to today's closing price

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp is planning to sell a 5% stake in PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, via a block deal on Friday, reported Reuters citing a report. Citi is the sole broker to the deal.

From tomorrow's block deal, through which Softbank is aiming to raise 1,000 crore, could be at a base price of 440 a share, at a discount of 4.5% to today's closing price, according to reports.

Shares of PB Fintech closed 1.60% higher at 460.00 apiece on the NSE on Thursday.

The Japanese conglomerate owns a more than 10% stake in PB Fintech through two of its units, as per the exchange data available.

Post the sale, SoftBank will hold a 5% stake in the online insurance aggregator.

One of the units, SVF India Holdings, will likely sell the shares, the report added.

PB Fintech listed at 1,150, a 17.3% premium over its issue price of 980 apiece last year. The 5,625 crore IPO was subscribed 16.59 times.

Meanwhile, PB Fintech recorded a 8.6% dip in its consolidated net loss to 186.5 crore in the July-September quarter of fiscal 2022-23, as compared to a loss of 204.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year, helped by a strong growth in its lending business. 

On a sequential basis, the firm's loss narrowed 8.5% from 204.3 crore loss reported in the first quarter of FY23. The company's operating revenue more than doubled to 573.5 crore.

