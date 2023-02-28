Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Softbank plans to sell Delhivery shares worth 600 cr via block deals: Reports

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST Livemint
Delhivery (Photo source: Company website)

The shares are likely to be offered at a 3-5 per cent discount to the current market price

Japanese conglomerate Softbank will offload shares worth 600 crore in Delhivery through block deals on Wednesday, according to reports.

Softbank may also consider to upsize the option , if the deal sees a strong demand, according to reports. The block deal to offload of Delhivery shares  could start on 1 March, 2023.

The shares are likely to be offered at a 3-5 per cent discount to the current market price. Citigroup will be the broker for the deal.

Softbank, which is the single largest public stakeholder in the logistics company, held 18.42 per cent stake as of December 2033, through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd.

The report of Softbank selling its stake comes at a time when last week, America's investment management firm Tiger Global Management sold 1.7 per cent stake in Delhivery through the open market for 414 crore. As of December-end, Tiger Global through its venture capital firm held 4.68 per cent stake in the company.

Delhivery had reported a net loss of 195.7 crore for quarter ended December 2022, (Q3FY23), as against a net loss of 127 crore a year earlier. The company's operating revenue fell 8.5 percent to 1,823.8 crore for from 2,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of the past fiscal.

Delhivery shares on Tuesday ended 0.52 per cent down at 344.15 on BSE.

It touched its 52-week high of 708.45 on 21/07/2022, while its 52-week low of 291.00 on27/01/2023.

