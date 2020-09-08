SoftBank’s big options bet tests investor faith in Masayoshi Son

Son’s career has been full of head-scratching acquisitions and strategic shifts, but the 63-year-old had spent much of this year taking investor-friendly steps that made it seem he was finally listening to shareholders like activist Elliott Management Corp. His latest move touched off concern that SoftBank is embarking on another risky endeavor that could lead to losses like those it suffered on office-sharing startup WeWork. Son himself is leading the options trading with a small staff that executes his ideas, according to people familiar with the matter.