Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech giant Softbank sold 1.83 shares of logistic firm Delhivery through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman) at an average price of ₹403.51 per equity share, in a fresh bulk deal, showed NSE data on Friday, November 17.

With this transaction, the total bulk deal amount comes around ₹739 crore, taking into account the quantity traded and the average price, as per NSE. SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd sold 1,83,05,480 shares of Delhivery at an average price of ₹403.51 per share, which leads to the total deal amount at ₹7386444234.8 or ₹739 crore. (1,83,05,480 × 403.51 = 7386444234.8).

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol had reported on Thursday that Softbank were likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in Delhivery via a fresh block deal. The Japanese conglomerate was reported to offload a 4 per cent stake in the logistic firm, said the report.

SoftBank held a 14.5 per cent stake in the logistics firm, through SVF Doorbell (Cayman) as of September 30, exchange data showed, after it offloaded 3.8 per cent of its stake in March. SoftBank had invested a total of $380 million in the Indian logistics firm. The bulk deal worth ₹954 crore in Delhivery took place at ₹340 apiece.

The bulk deal transaction, that took place in March, was joined by investors like the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, City of New York Group Trust, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley Mauritius, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund, etc. Before SoftBank, Tiger Global had sold 1.2 crore shares in Delhivery at ₹335 apiece.

Delhivery announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on November 4, reporting a sharp decline of 51 per cent in consolidated net loss at ₹103 crore, compared to ₹254 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The logistic firm's net loss has more than halved at a time when growth in the e-commerce sector - which is the company’s primary customer base - slowed amid higher inflation and fund crunch.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.