Softbank sells 1.83 crore shares of Delhivery in ₹739-crore bulk deal: NSE Data
SoftBank, through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman), held a 14.5 per cent stake in the logistics firm
Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech giant Softbank sold 1.83 shares of logistic firm Delhivery through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman) at an average price of ₹403.51 per equity share, in a fresh bulk deal, showed NSE data on Friday, November 17.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started