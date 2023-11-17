comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Softbank sells 1.83 crore shares of Delhivery in 739-crore bulk deal: NSE Data
Back Back

Softbank sells 1.83 crore shares of Delhivery in ₹739-crore bulk deal: NSE Data

 Nikita Prasad

SoftBank, through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman), held a 14.5 per cent stake in the logistics firm

Softbank sold 1.83 crore shares of DelhiveryPremium
Softbank sold 1.83 crore shares of Delhivery

Masayoshi Son-led Japanese tech giant Softbank sold 1.83 shares of logistic firm Delhivery through its subsidiary SVF Doorbell (Cayman) at an average price of 403.51 per equity share, in a fresh bulk deal, showed NSE data on Friday, November 17.

With this transaction, the total bulk deal amount comes around 739 crore, taking into account the quantity traded and the average price, as per NSE. SVF Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd sold 1,83,05,480 shares of Delhivery at an average price of 403.51 per share, which leads to the total deal amount at 7386444234.8 or 739 crore. (1,83,05,480 × 403.51 = 7386444234.8).

Meanwhile, Moneycontrol had reported on Thursday that Softbank were likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in Delhivery via a fresh block deal. The Japanese conglomerate was reported to offload a 4 per cent stake in the logistic firm, said the report.

SoftBank held a 14.5 per cent stake in the logistics firm, through SVF Doorbell (Cayman) as of September 30, exchange data showed, after it offloaded 3.8 per cent of its stake in March. SoftBank had invested a total of $380 million in the Indian logistics firm. The bulk deal worth 954 crore in Delhivery took place at 340 apiece.

The bulk deal transaction, that took place in March, was joined by investors like the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, City of New York Group Trust, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Morgan Stanley Mauritius, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund, etc. Before SoftBank, Tiger Global had sold 1.2 crore shares in Delhivery at 335 apiece.

Delhivery announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on November 4, reporting a sharp decline of 51 per cent in consolidated net loss at 103 crore, compared to 254 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

The logistic firm's net loss has more than halved at a time when growth in the e-commerce sector - which is the company’s primary customer base - slowed amid higher inflation and fund crunch.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 08:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App