Softbank sells 5.1% stake in Policybazaar for ₹1,043 crore1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 10:36 PM IST
SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 228,424,24 shares, amounting to 5.08 per cent stake in the company, according to block deal data
SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 228,424,24 shares, amounting to 5.08 per cent stake in the company, according to block deal data
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank on Friday sold 5.1 per cent stake worth ₹1,043 crore of PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar, through an open market transaction.