SoftBank sells PB Fintech shares worth ₹914 crore; Details here
The shares were divested at a rate of ₹800.05 per share, amounting to a total valuation of ₹913.75 crore.
SoftBank entity SVF Python II Cayman conducted open market transactions, selling 1,14,21,212 equity shares of PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar, on December 15. These shares were divested at a rate of ₹800.05 per share, amounting to a total valuation of ₹913.75 crore.
