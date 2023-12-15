comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  SoftBank sells PB Fintech shares worth 914 crore; Details here
Back Back

SoftBank sells PB Fintech shares worth ₹914 crore; Details here

 Livemint

The shares were divested at a rate of ₹800.05 per share, amounting to a total valuation of ₹913.75 crore.

SoftBank (Bloomberg)Premium
SoftBank (Bloomberg)

SoftBank entity SVF Python II Cayman conducted open market transactions, selling 1,14,21,212 equity shares of PB Fintech, the operator of Policybazaar, on December 15. These shares were divested at a rate of 800.05 per share, amounting to a total valuation of 913.75 crore.

Concurrently, the Government Pension Fund acquired 1.6 million shares of PB Fintech, and HDFC Mutual Fund secured 1.15 million shares at the same price point.

Notably, in October, SoftBank had previously divested a 2.54 percent stake, equivalent to 1.14 crore shares, in PB Fintech, fetching 871.2 crore.

In its second-quarter financial results, PB Fintech reported a significant reduction in losses, down by 89 percent from the previous year to 21 crore. Simultaneously, the company's revenue grew by 42 percent year-on-year, reaching 812 crore.

On December 15, PB Fintech's shares experienced a 2.15 percent decline, closing at 791. However, in year-to-date terms, the stock has witnessed an impressive rise of nearly 75 percent.

PB Fintech recorded a 3 percent surge in its shares on November 6 following the disclosure of a consolidated net loss of 21 crore for the quarter ending in September. 

This net loss marked an 89 percent reduction compared to the 187 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Nevertheless, when assessed sequentially, the company's net loss expanded by 75 percent from 12 crore in the June quarter.

The year-on-year loss reduction was driven by a surge in operating revenue, with the startup experiencing robust growth in contribution margins and renewal rates during the reported quarter.

Consolidated revenue witnessed a notable 42 percent year-on-year increase, reaching 812 crore. The primary online revenue also demonstrated strong performance, rising by 46 percent YoY to 597 crore.

“We are very pleased that our Health & Term Insurance business, which is a bulk of our long-term value, witnessed 53 percent YoY growth in new premium for Q2 FY24, which is the highest in the last 7 quarters. This growth continues to accelerate. Our total insurance premium for the quarter was 3,475 crore, an ARR of 14,000 crore,"  the company said in its exchange filing.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 10:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App