SoftBank sells Delhivery shares worth ₹954 crore
- The shares were sold at an average price of ₹340.8 each share, taking the aggregate value to ₹954.24 crore
Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday divested 3.8% of its stake in supply chain company Delhivery for ₹954 crore through open market transactions. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹340.8 each share, taking the aggregate value to ₹954.24 crore.
