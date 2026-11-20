Shares of Japan's SoftBank Group came under intense selling pressure in Friday's trade as technology stocks tumbled, with Anthropic's IPO failing to restore investor confidence in the AI trade. The Japanese investment group was among the companies hit by the regional selloff, with its shares crashing 14.5% to JPY 2,950.5, marking their biggest single-day fall in two years.

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The crash followed a sharp retreat on Wall Street overnight, where AI-linked stocks faced heavy selling pressure, even as OpenAI rival Anthropic witnessed a strong debut on Nasdaq, with its shares surging 34% at the open.

SoftBank is among the biggest investors in OpenAI, with a total investment of $64.6 billion in the ChatGPT maker. Its investment in the AI company had also boosted the Japanese investment firm's net profit to 2.5 trillion yen in the second quarter of last year.

Shares of Anthropic, described as the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company, opened 34% above the IPO price of $83 set on Wednesday. However, the stock pared its gains and closed at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price.

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Why did Anthropic's strong IPO debut fail to lift AI stocks? After a brief recovery, AI-related stocks, including semiconductor companies, have come under renewed selling pressure this week. Analysts have described the weakness as a share price correction following growing concerns over the possibility of another US Federal Reserve rate hike.

Earlier this month, investors were concerned that a Democratic sweep of both chambers of the US Congress could pave the way for tighter regulations on AI development and data centre construction.

Deteriorating sentiment towards equities also drove investors towards the safety of bonds. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note slipped two basis points to 5.02%. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar held near its highest level since April 2025, while emerging-market currencies weakened. Gold and silver were also headed for their worst weekly performances since March.

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The selloff extended across Japan's technology sector. Tokyo Electron and [the other stock, if applicable] fell 10.32% and 7.06%, respectively. SoftBank Group tumbled 14.48%, while memory chipmaker Kioxia lost 11.66%, dragging the Nikkei index down 5%.

Why is SoftBank particularly vulnerable to the AI selloff? SoftBank's ownership of chip designer Arm has made its shares particularly sensitive to shifts in investor sentiment towards the AI sector. The stock lost 30% in October and is down 31% so far this month.

Meanwhile, AMD shares fell 7% on Thursday after Hunterbrook Media, an investigative publication affiliated with short seller Hunterbrook Capital, alleged that the chipmaker's firmware was being used by a blacklisted Chinese company and three businesses linked to it, according to media reports.

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The report claimed that IEIT Systems, a Chinese server maker, had incorporated at least six newer versions of AMD's firmware into its products after being placed on the US government's export blacklist.

This development comes after Nvidia also faced similar allegations involving the use of its technology.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.