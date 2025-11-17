SoftBank stock price snaps 3-day losing streak, jumps 3% despite weakness in Japanese stock market

SoftBank stock slid nearly 10% in the past five trading sessions following the company’s announcement that it had sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published17 Nov 2025, 12:06 PM IST
SoftBank stock price snaps 3-day losing streak, jumps 3% despite weakness in Japanese stock market
SoftBank stock price snaps 3-day losing streak, jumps 3% despite weakness in Japanese stock market

SoftBank stock price jumped nearly 3% to 20,335 Japanese Yen on the Tokyo stock exchange in Monday's trading session, snapping a three-day losing streak last week.

The stock slid nearly 10% in the past five trading sessions following the company’s announcement that it had sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion.

SoftBank’s stock closed at 19,780 yen, marking its third consecutive day of losses. The company also saw its biggest weekly decline since March 2020 last week, shedding approximately $50 billion in market value.

Also Read | SoftBank stock price tanks 10% after selling Nvidia stake worth $5.8 billion

Despite recent developments, SoftBank and Nvidia will remain business partners. The Tokyo-based company is involved in multiple AI initiatives leveraging Nvidia’s technology, including the $500 billion Stargate project for U.S. data centres.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund was among the first major investors in Nvidia, reportedly acquiring a $4 billion stake in 2017 before fully exiting its position in January 2019. Despite the recent sale, SoftBank’s operations remain closely connected to Nvidia’s.

The stock decline also reflects investor worries that the swift surge in tech valuations may be excessive, despite SoftBank’s efforts to increase its investment in the AI sector.

Why did SoftBank sell its stake in Nvidia?

The $5.8 billion divestment of its Nvidia stake underscored the increasing capital needs it must meet to support its ambitious investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI and other ventures.

“We want to provide a lot of investment opportunities for investors, while we can still maintain financial strength,” said SoftBank’s chief financial officer, Yoshimitsu Goto, during an investor presentation.

Also Read | SoftBank sells Nvidia stake for $5.8 billion to fund AI bets — What it means

The conglomerate is set to allocate $22.5 billion for a follow-on investment in OpenAI, acquire chipmaker Ampere for $6.5 billion, and purchase the robotics division of Swiss company ABB for $5.4 billion, as per Reuters report.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

SoftbankSoftbank Vision Fund
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSoftBank stock price snaps 3-day losing streak, jumps 3% despite weakness in Japanese stock market
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.