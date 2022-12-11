SoftBank, Tencent lead way as Asia’s tech investors become stock sellers

The big sellers are in many cases facing pressure from their shareholders to improve returns. Cashing out of their longtime investments also frees up funds for more-productive uses and offers a simple way to reverse heavy losses. After SoftBank lost about $23 billion between April and June, Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son said he had become “somewhat delirious" during the company’s investment spree. He pledged to cut back, and the company’s subsequent decision to divest itself of $22 billion in Alibaba shares helped it return to profit in the three months through September.