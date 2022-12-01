SoftBank to cut stake in PolicyBazaar by half

However, being one of the initial new age companies to have listed on stock markets, PB Fintech has been no exception to the beating these stocks have taken in the last one year. The stock is down nearly 62% since 1 December last year and has corrected 48.5% year-to-date. Surprisingly, the stock has gained 20.1% since the end of its anchor investor lock-in period that ended on 16 November 2022.