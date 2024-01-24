Softbank trims stake in Paytm, sells another 2% in a month
SVF India Holdings, a SoftBank entity, has sold an additional 2% stake in Paytm through open market transactions, reducing its stake in the company to 5.01%.
SoftBank entity SVF India Holdings sold an additional stake in One 97 Communications, the parent entity of the digital payment app Paytm. Softbank has been cutting its stake in the company over the last few quarters.
