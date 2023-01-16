Sojitz Corp likely to sell 1.6% stake in Samvardhana Motherson via block deal: Report1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 09:35 PM IST
- Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd closed 1.75% lower at ₹75.80 apiece on the BSE
Sojitz Corporation is expected to divest upto 1.6% stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International through a block deal, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The deal size is likely pegged at $92 million.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started