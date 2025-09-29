Solar, EV stock gets 3 MW solar rooftop project order from Indian Railways. Details here

Servotech Renewable Power System has secured a 3 MW grid-connected rooftop solar project from the Agra Division of Northern Central Railway, valued at ₹13 Crore. In an exchange filing, the company stated that this achievement signifies Indian Railways’ ongoing confidence in Servotech’s expertise and emphasizes its role in advancing India’s clean energy transition.

According to the agreement, Servotech Renewable will be responsible for the comprehensive implementation of the on-grid rooftop solar PV project, which includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of solar panels of varying capacities at various railway sites within the Agra Division.

This project supports Indian Railways’ sustainability objectives by decreasing reliance on conventional energy sources and embracing large-scale renewable energy solutions to lower carbon emissions.

“This project stands as a testament to the trust Indian Railways places in Servotech Renewable as a reliable renewable energy brand. Over the years, our consistent delivery of impactful solar solutions has strengthened this partnership and showcased our ability to execute large-scale projects with excellence. We take immense pride in contributing to Indian Railways’ green vision and remain dedicated to advancing sustainable energy adoption across the nation with innovative, high-performance solar technologies,” said Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

Servotech Renewable Power System is a company listed on the NSE that specializes in creating technology-driven EV Charging solutions, drawing on more than twenty years of experience and knowledge in the electronics industry. They provide a wide variety of AC and DC chargers compatible with various Electric Vehicles, catering to different uses in both commercial and residential settings.

Servotech Renewable Power System share price today Servotech Renewable Power System share price today opened at ₹125 apiece on the NSE, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹126.33 apiece and an intraday low of ₹123.37 per share.

Ruchit Jain, VP - Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said that Servotech Renewable Power System share price has been consolidating in a range since last few weeks and hence the short term trend remains rangebound. The stock has support around ₹110 while resistance is seen around Rs140.

