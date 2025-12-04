Solar, EV stock Servotech Power Systems rises over 9%. Do you own?

Solar, EV stock Servotech Renewable Power System surged more than 9% during Thursday's trading session, although they reached a 52-week low of ₹83.26. Over the last week, the stock has decreased by 5.54%. It has dropped by 29.92% in the last three months and has fallen 51.09% over the past year. The EV stock today opened at ₹84.05 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹92.01.

Talking about the EV stock performance, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, pointed out that Servotech Renewable Power System shares broke below a tight weekly coil at 122 and then sank 41.16 percent in nine weeks, leaving the stock deeply oversold across timeframes. Momentum remains weak, yet the stretch from its mean suggests room for a technical rebound.

According to Jain, any bounce is likely to stall near the major resistance zone around 99.7 where heavy overhead supply sits. That area marks the first meaningful test and a probable point for sellers to reassert control.

“Volume trends show no real accumulation, keeping conviction low on the long side. The stock stays a clear sell on rallies while downside pressure resets and invalidation levels rebuild,” explained Anshul Jain.

Q2 Results In November, the company revealed its Q2 performance, showing a net profit drop of 88.24% to ₹1.33 crore for the quarter that ended in September 2025, down from ₹11.31 crore in the same quarter the previous year, September 2024. Additionally, sales fell by 46.67%, amounting to ₹106.49 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, compared to ₹199.67 crore during the corresponding quarter ended September 2024.

Raman Bhatia, the Managing Director of the company, remarked that Servotech’s quarterly results demonstrated challenges during a period of changing market dynamics. However, he emphasized the company’s commitment to its long-term strategy.

He further mentioned that the company is dedicated to capitalizing on various opportunities in India's renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure sectors, while enhancing operational efficiencies in all segments.

Servotech Renewable Power System recently announced that it has obtained a rooftop solar initiative valued at approximately ₹74 crore under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project has been granted by the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP), according to a statement from Servotech.

The project will be executed using a utility-led aggregation approach and includes five years of thorough operation and maintenance (O&M).