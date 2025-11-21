Mint Market
Solar, EV stock rebounds from today's low after receipt of order from railway company — Details here

Solar, EV stock Servotech Renewable rebounded during Friday's intraday session from the day's low levels after the company received an order from a Ministry of Railway company. Here's how the share price has performed over time. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated21 Nov 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Servotech Renewable share price closed 1.51% lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.05 after Friday's stock market session.
Solar and electric vehicle (EV) component maker, Servotech Renewable Power System, share price rebounded during Friday's intraday session from the day's low levels after the company received an order from a Ministry of Railway company on 21 November 2025.

Servotech Renewable shares rebounded to hit 96.91 from their intraday low level of 95.60 during Friday's stock market session, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

Servotech Renewable order update

On 21 November 2025, Servotech received 16.31 crore for a ground-mounted and rooftop on-grid solar project from Railway Energy Management Company Ltd, according to the filing data. Railway Energy Management Company Ltd is a joint venture between RITES Ltd and the Ministry of Railways.

“Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd has been awarded a 16.31 crore ground-mounted and rooftop on-grid solar project by Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL), a Joint Venture of RITES Ltd. and Ministry of Railways,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

As per the deal, Servotech Renewable will be part of the Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of both ground-mounted and rooftop solar power plants of multiple capacities at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) Complex in Noida.

Servotech Renewable share price trend

Servotech Renewable share price closed 1.51% lower at 96.05 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 97.52 at the previous market close. The company announced its order book update during the market operating hours on 21 November 2025.

The company's shares have given stock market investors more than 3,711% returns on their investment since they were listed in the Indian stock market in 2021. However, Servotech Renewable stock has dropped over 44% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have lost 42.73% in 2025, and are down 21.78% in the last one-month period. Servotech Renewable share price is trading 6.02% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Servotech stock hit its 52-week high level at 189.67 on 9 December 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at 95.15 on 19 November 2025, according to the NSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 2,169.24 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • Servotech's shares have experienced a significant rebound following a major order from the Railway sector.
  • Despite recent losses, the company has provided substantial returns since its market debut.
  • Investors should closely monitor Servotech's performance in light of its new contract and overall market trends.
 
 
Servotech Power SystemsStock MarketIndian Stock Market
