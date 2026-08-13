Solar Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 92.6% YoY to ₹653 crore, revenue up 70.3%

Solar Industries reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 results on Thursday, 13 August, with net profit surging 92.6% year-on-year to ₹653 crore, compared with ₹339 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The robust earnings growth was supported by broad-based strength across its defence and explosives businesses.

Revenue from operations rose 70.3% YoY to ₹3,668 crore, up from ₹2,154 crore a year earlier. EBITDA climbed 82% to ₹1,024 crore from ₹564 crore, reflecting strong operating performance across business segments.

The company also delivered higher profitability, with its EBITDA margin expanding to 27.7% from 24.8%, an improvement of 290 basis points year-on-year.

Growth was driven by exceptional performance across all key verticals. The defence business grew 123% YoY, while the international explosives segment expanded 65%, and the domestic explosives business rose 52%.

Looking ahead, Solar Industries remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a strong order book of ₹21,350 crore. The company has also set an ambitious FY27 revenue guidance of ₹14,000 crore, underpinned by continued momentum in defence, mining and international markets.

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Industries, said the company delivered a record performance in Q1 FY27, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, PBT and PAT. Turnover rose 70% year-on-year to ₹3,668 crore, while EBITDA increased 82% to ₹1,024 crore and PAT grew 89% to ₹666 crore.

Nuwal said the company’s international explosives business continued to perform strongly, registering 65% YoY growth, reinforcing its confidence in global opportunities. The domestic explosives business also grew 52% YoY, supported by capacity expansion at its Dhule and Dholpur facilities and the upcoming plant in Odisha.

Looking ahead, Nuwal said Solar Industries remains on track to meet its ₹14,000 crore FY27 revenue guidance, backed by an order book exceeding ₹21,350 crore. The company plans to invest ₹2,050 crore in capital expenditure during the year, of which around ₹450 crore was deployed in Q1, he added.

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Solar Industries share price today Solar Industries share price today ended 6.43% higher at ₹20,290 on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹20,400, and an intraday low of ₹18,750 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Solar Industries has delivered a breakout from a flag-and-pole pattern on the weekly chart, supported by a healthy increase in trading volumes. The stock had been consolidating within the ₹16,832– ₹19,187 range over the past three months, and the breakout signals a potential resumption of its broader uptrend.

He noted that the RSI has decisively moved above 60, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. Further, the DI+ has crossed above the DI− on the ADX indicator, suggesting that buyers remain firmly in control.

According to Shah, the ₹19,250– ₹19,300 zone is likely to act as an immediate support area. As long as Solar Industries remains above this range, the stock could maintain its near-term upward momentum.