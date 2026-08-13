Solar Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 92.6% YoY to ₹653 crore, revenue up 70.3%

Solar Industries reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 results on Thursday, 13 August, with net profit surging 92.6% year-on-year to ₹653 crore, compared with ₹339 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The robust earnings growth was supported by broad-based strength across its defence and explosives businesses.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose 70.3% YoY to ₹3,668 crore, up from ₹2,154 crore a year earlier. EBITDA climbed 82% to ₹1,024 crore from ₹564 crore, reflecting strong operating performance across business segments.

The company also delivered higher profitability, with its EBITDA margin expanding to 27.7% from 24.8%, an improvement of 290 basis points year-on-year.

Growth was driven by exceptional performance across all key verticals. The defence business grew 123% YoY, while the international explosives segment expanded 65%, and the domestic explosives business rose 52%.

Looking ahead, Solar Industries remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a strong order book of ₹21,350 crore. The company has also set an ambitious FY27 revenue guidance of ₹14,000 crore, underpinned by continued momentum in defence, mining and international markets.

Advertisement

Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Industries, said the company delivered a record performance in Q1 FY27, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, PBT and PAT. Turnover rose 70% year-on-year to ₹3,668 crore, while EBITDA increased 82% to ₹1,024 crore and PAT grew 89% to ₹666 crore.

Nuwal said the company’s international explosives business continued to perform strongly, registering 65% YoY growth, reinforcing its confidence in global opportunities. The domestic explosives business also grew 52% YoY, supported by capacity expansion at its Dhule and Dholpur facilities and the upcoming plant in Odisha.

Looking ahead, Nuwal said Solar Industries remains on track to meet its ₹14,000 crore FY27 revenue guidance, backed by an order book exceeding ₹21,350 crore. The company plans to invest ₹2,050 crore in capital expenditure during the year, of which around ₹450 crore was deployed in Q1, he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | Lenskart shares hit record high after Q1 profit jumps nearly four-fold

Solar Industries share price today Solar Industries share price today ended 6.43% higher at ₹20,290 on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹20,400, and an intraday low of ₹18,750 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Solar Industries has delivered a breakout from a flag-and-pole pattern on the weekly chart, supported by a healthy increase in trading volumes. The stock had been consolidating within the ₹16,832– ₹19,187 range over the past three months, and the breakout signals a potential resumption of its broader uptrend.

He noted that the RSI has decisively moved above 60, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. Further, the DI+ has crossed above the DI− on the ADX indicator, suggesting that buyers remain firmly in control.

Advertisement

According to Shah, the ₹19,250– ₹19,300 zone is likely to act as an immediate support area. As long as Solar Industries remains above this range, the stock could maintain its near-term upward momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.