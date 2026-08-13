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Solar Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 92.6% YoY to ₹653 crore, revenue up 70.3%

Solar Industries reported Q1 FY27 net profit of 653 crore, up 92.6% YoY. Revenue rose 70.3% to 3,668 crore. EBITDA increased 82% to 1,024 crore, with a margin of 27.7%. The company is optimistic, aiming for FY27 revenue of 14,000 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published13 Aug 2026, 03:19 PM IST
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Solar Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 92.6% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>653 crore, revenue up 70.3%
Solar Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 92.6% YoY to ₹653 crore, revenue up 70.3%(Pixabay)
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Solar Industries reported a strong set of Q1 FY27 results on Thursday, 13 August, with net profit surging 92.6% year-on-year to 653 crore, compared with 339 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The robust earnings growth was supported by broad-based strength across its defence and explosives businesses.

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Revenue from operations rose 70.3% YoY to 3,668 crore, up from 2,154 crore a year earlier. EBITDA climbed 82% to 1,024 crore from 564 crore, reflecting strong operating performance across business segments.

The company also delivered higher profitability, with its EBITDA margin expanding to 27.7% from 24.8%, an improvement of 290 basis points year-on-year.

Growth was driven by exceptional performance across all key verticals. The defence business grew 123% YoY, while the international explosives segment expanded 65%, and the domestic explosives business rose 52%.

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Looking ahead, Solar Industries remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by a strong order book of 21,350 crore. The company has also set an ambitious FY27 revenue guidance of 14,000 crore, underpinned by continued momentum in defence, mining and international markets.

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Manish Nuwal, Managing Director and CEO of Solar Industries, said the company delivered a record performance in Q1 FY27, reporting its highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA, PBT and PAT. Turnover rose 70% year-on-year to 3,668 crore, while EBITDA increased 82% to 1,024 crore and PAT grew 89% to 666 crore.

Nuwal said the company’s international explosives business continued to perform strongly, registering 65% YoY growth, reinforcing its confidence in global opportunities. The domestic explosives business also grew 52% YoY, supported by capacity expansion at its Dhule and Dholpur facilities and the upcoming plant in Odisha.

Looking ahead, Nuwal said Solar Industries remains on track to meet its 14,000 crore FY27 revenue guidance, backed by an order book exceeding 21,350 crore. The company plans to invest 2,050 crore in capital expenditure during the year, of which around 450 crore was deployed in Q1, he added.

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Solar Industries share price today

Solar Industries share price today ended 6.43% higher at 20,290 on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 20,400, and an intraday low of 18,750 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Solar Industries has delivered a breakout from a flag-and-pole pattern on the weekly chart, supported by a healthy increase in trading volumes. The stock had been consolidating within the 16,832– 19,187 range over the past three months, and the breakout signals a potential resumption of its broader uptrend.

He noted that the RSI has decisively moved above 60, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. Further, the DI+ has crossed above the DI− on the ADX indicator, suggesting that buyers remain firmly in control.

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According to Shah, the 19,250– 19,300 zone is likely to act as an immediate support area. As long as Solar Industries remains above this range, the stock could maintain its near-term upward momentum.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹1 hits 5% upper circuit after Q1 results

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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