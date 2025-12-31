Solar Industries share price ends 2% higher on winning ₹1,746-crore project from Coal India

Solar Industries India’s share price rose 2% to 12,244, ending a five-day decline after receiving a 1,746-crore order from Coal India. The total orders from Coal India now amount to 2,229 crore.

Solar Industries stock has gained 25.23% in 2025.
Solar Industries stock has gained 25.23% in 2025.(Pixabay)

Shares of Solar Industries India closed higher by 2% at 12,241 apiece on Wednesday, December 31, ending a five-day losing streak as investor sentiment improved following an order win from Coal India.

In a regulatory filing today, the company stated that it has bagged an additional order aggregating 1,746 crore from Coal India Limited, on behalf of its subsidiaries, for the supply of bulk explosives to be delivered over a period of two years.

Earlier, in October, the company had informed stock exchanges about an order worth 483 crore from Southeastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

With the receipt of the additional 1,746 crore order, the total order value from Coal India Limited now stands at 2,229 crore.

Last month, the company secured export orders worth 1,400 crore for defence products, to be executed over four years, marking one of the company’s largest long-term export commitments in the segment, according to a regulatory filing dated November 18.

Solar Industries share price

Solar Industries' share price has remained under pressure since hitting an all-time high of 17,805 apiece on June 30, 2025, losing 31.2% of its value. It finished five of the last six months lower, with July recording the biggest monthly drop of 19.2%.

However, strong performance in the first half of the year offset the second-half losses, helping the stock gain 25.23% in 2025, marking gains for the sixth consecutive session.

The stock has consistently demonstrated remarkable growth over the years. In 2021, it delivered a multibagger return of 122%, followed by an impressive 83% gain in 2022. In 2023 and 2024, the stock delivered a return of 53% and 43%, respectively.

Solar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying industrial explosives and explosive accessories. It primarily serves sectors such as mining, infrastructure, and defence. The company has a significant presence in the international market, and it exports its products to various countries.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

