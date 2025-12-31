Solar Industries share price ends 2% higher on winning ₹1,746-crore project from Coal India

Shares of Solar Industries India closed higher by 2% at ₹12,241 apiece on Wednesday, December 31, ending a five-day losing streak as investor sentiment improved following an order win from Coal India.

In a regulatory filing today, the company stated that it has bagged an additional order aggregating ₹1,746 crore from Coal India Limited, on behalf of its subsidiaries, for the supply of bulk explosives to be delivered over a period of two years.

Earlier, in October, the company had informed stock exchanges about an order worth ₹483 crore from Southeastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

With the receipt of the additional ₹1,746 crore order, the total order value from Coal India Limited now stands at ₹2,229 crore.

Last month, the company secured export orders worth ₹1,400 crore for defence products, to be executed over four years, marking one of the company’s largest long-term export commitments in the segment, according to a regulatory filing dated November 18.

Solar Industries share price Solar Industries' share price has remained under pressure since hitting an all-time high of ₹17,805 apiece on June 30, 2025, losing 31.2% of its value. It finished five of the last six months lower, with July recording the biggest monthly drop of 19.2%.

However, strong performance in the first half of the year offset the second-half losses, helping the stock gain 25.23% in 2025, marking gains for the sixth consecutive session.

The stock has consistently demonstrated remarkable growth over the years. In 2021, it delivered a multibagger return of 122%, followed by an impressive 83% gain in 2022. In 2023 and 2024, the stock delivered a return of 53% and 43%, respectively.

Solar Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying industrial explosives and explosive accessories. It primarily serves sectors such as mining, infrastructure, and defence. The company has a significant presence in the international market, and it exports its products to various countries.

