Solar Industries share price falls 4% in two days; is it an opportunity to buy this multibagger defence stock?

Multibagger defence stock: Solar Industries India share price witnessed profit booking for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, July 2, in a weak market. Solar Industries' share price opened at ₹17,205.25 against its previous close of ₹17,193.35 and fell 1.6 per cent to an intraday low of ₹16,918.15. In the previous session, the multibagger defence stock fell 2.24 per cent. Thus, in two sessions, the stock has overall fallen nearly 4 per cent.

Solar Industries' share price trend This defence stock has seen solid gains this year so far, surging 72 per cent. Over a longer timeframe of five years, the stock has given multibagger returns of nearly 1,600 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock gained 9 per cent in June, extending its winning streak to the fourth consecutive month.

Solar Industries' share price hit a 52-week high of ₹17,805 on June 30 after hitting a 52-week low of ₹8,479.30 on February 28 this year.

Is it the right time to buy Solar Industries India shares? While the profit booking in the stock is along expected lines, given its premium valuation following recent gains, experts say the stock remains a long-term bet due to sectoral tailwinds.

After recent geopolitical conflicts, speculations are high that the defence segment will continue witnessing strong momentum due to increased demand and the focus on indigenisation. Experts believe the government may increase the defence budget next year, which will benefit domestic defence players.

According to brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services, Solar Industries’ order backlog of nearly ₹15,200 crore (11.2 times FY25 defence revenue), along with its robust pipeline, offers strong growth visibility.

"With a strong order book and surge in demand for defence products globally, Solar has guided for defence revenue of ₹3,000 crore in FY26 and expects ₹8,000 crore in four to five years (at nearly 40 per cent CAGR)," said Emkay.

While the stock may be a long-term bet, some experts suggest booking profits at the current juncture.

"At the current juncture, we recommend booking profits as a clear negative divergence is visible on the RSI (Relative Strength Index) daily chart, indicating a potential loss of momentum despite price highs," said Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Patel underscored that this divergence often precedes a corrective phase. Key support levels are placed at ₹16,500, followed by ₹16,000, which could act as a cushion if the price corrects.

On the upside, Patel sees resistance near ₹17,650, followed by ₹17,800.

Solar Industries India technical chart

Patel said that unless these resistance levels are convincingly breached, the risk-reward ratio remains unfavourable for fresh long positions.

"Caution is advised until technical strength re-emerges," said Patel.

Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investments, pointed out that Solar Industries has entered a healthy pullback phase to reconnect with its short-term moving averages.

"The stock remains significantly stretched above its 50-day EMA, suggesting more room for a correction. A dip towards the swing low near 16,000 looks likely and should be on every trader’s radar. Watch for any bullish reversal signals in that zone — they could offer a solid risk-reward buying opportunity for medium-term gains," said Jain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.