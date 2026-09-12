Where will Solar Industries stock be in the next five years?

Indian defence stocks have been rising over the past 18 months or so, driven by powerful structural growth engines alongside escalating global geopolitical tensions.
Indian defence stocks have been rising over the past 18 months or so, driven by powerful structural growth engines alongside escalating global geopolitical tensions.
Rising global instability, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, as well as heightened regional security concerns, has prompted nations worldwide to accelerate military preparedness and expand their defence budgets.
Rising global instability, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, as well as heightened regional security concerns, has prompted nations worldwide to accelerate military preparedness and expand their defence budgets.
At home, record domestic budget allocations and positive indigenisation lists have ensured that military hardware is manufactured locally. Meanwhile, mega clearances from bodies like the Defence Acquisition Council have helped build multi-year order books for domestic players.
Solar Industries is one stock that has attracted significant attention, hitting a new 52-week high on 8 September.
Today, we examine the company's long-term prospects. Before diving in, here is a brief overview of the company.
What is Solar Industries?
Solar Industries India is a leading manufacturer of industrial and military explosives with applications across mining, infrastructure and defence.
The company has expanded significantly into defence, producing high-energy materials, ammunition, rockets, warheads, propellants, and loitering munitions. It has also developed capabilities for Pinaka, BrahMos, and other defence systems. The company’s international presence is growing as it aims to become a global leader in industrial and military explosives and related technologies.
Factors working for Solar Industries
#1 Strong Q1FY27 Numbers
Over the past five years, sales have grown at a compound annual rate of 31.4%, while net profits have surged 43.2%. This growth momentum remains strong. In Q1FY27, sales jumped 70% year-on-year, while net profit rose 89%. Unsurprisingly, the stock has hit fresh all-time highs.
#2 Solid expansion plans
Solar Industries is expanding rapidly to keep pace with robust demand. The commissioning of its Dhule plant in western India, and significant expansions at its Dholpur facility in north India and an upcoming facility at Orissa will not only strengthen its presence but also help the company cater to its customers more efficiently.
#3 Strong order book
Solar Industries’ order book of over ₹21,350 crore provides strong visibility for future growth, while its planned capital investment of ₹2,050 crore underscores its commitment to build capabilities for the long term. Having already deployed about ₹450 crore during the first quarter, management says the company’s investment plans are progressing well.
#4 Industry tailwinds
Solar Industries has strong tailwinds from India’s rising defence spending and indigenisation push. Growing demand for ammunition, Pinaka rockets, drones and counter-drone systems, along with a strong defence order pipeline, provide significant growth visibility. The company is also well-positioned due to increasing mining and infrastructure activity, while expanding exports can diversify revenue.
Key risks for the stock
Solar Industries’ primary headwinds stem less from demand and more from execution and operational risks.
#1 Defence execution
The company has a large defence order book. Delivering these orders on schedule is critical, as delays in programmes such as Pinaka could shift revenue and earnings to subsequent financial years.
#2 Raw material volatility
Explosives remain exposed to fluctuations in inputs such as ammonium nitrate. Although Solar has some ability to pass on costs, sharp movements could affect margins and working capital.
#3 Regulatory risk
Explosives manufacturing is tightly regulated, and changes in government rules, approvals or safety requirements could increase costs or disrupt operations.
#4 International/geopolitical risk
A substantial portion of the defence order book is international, so geopolitical developments, export restrictions and currency movements could affect business.
Where is Solar Industries headed in the next five years?
Solar Industries has a large defence order book, an expanding product portfolio, and substantial capacity investments, which provide revenue visibility.
However, the stock’s position in the next five years will depend on the pace at which it executes defence orders, government procurement decisions, export opportunities, commodity prices, mining activity, raw-material costs, geopolitical developments, and commercialisation of new products. Valuations, competition, and unforeseen regulatory or technological changes make long-term earnings difficult to predict.
Investors should always evaluate a company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com