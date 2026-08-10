Solar power stock jumps 5% after this Capex expansion update

Solar Power stock Fujiyama Power Systems jumped 5.35% to ₹410.80 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced commissioning of the GW Power Electronics Manufacturing Facility at Ratlam.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price opened at ₹411.50 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹389.95 on Friday.

What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing on 7 August, Fujiyama Power Systems announced the commissioning of its 2 GW power electronics manufacturing facility at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

The Ratlam facility forms a crucial part of Fujiyama’s large-scale greenfield manufacturing expansion, aimed at enhancing its integrated production capabilities across the rooftop solar value chain. After commissioning its 2 GW solar panel manufacturing facility in May, the company has now commissioned its power electronics manufacturing line, marking another significant milestone in the development of its integrated manufacturing complex in Ratlam.

The newly commissioned facility has an installed capacity of 2 GW and will produce a range of power electronics products, including solar inverters, UPS systems and other related solutions. With the addition of the Ratlam facility, Fujiyama’s total power electronics manufacturing capacity has risen to 4.2 GW, strengthening its ability to tap into the rapidly expanding rooftop solar market.

“The commissioning of our power electronics manufacturing facility at Ratlam represents another important milestone in Fujiyama's growth journey. As demand for rooftop solar solutions continues to grow across India, strengthening our manufacturing capabilities in power electronics enables us to deliver reliable, high-quality products while improving operational efficiencies and supply chain integration. With the battery manufacturing facility also progressing as planned, the Ratlam complex will further strengthen our integrated manufacturing platform and support our long-term growth strategy," said Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director at Fujiyama Power Systems.

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Fujiyama Power Systems share price trend The solar power stock has given positive returns despite weak market sentiments. Fujiyama Power Systems shares have gained over 5.57% in a week and 7.39% in a month.

The solar power stock has delivered 84% returns on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock made its stock market debut in November 2025, listed at ₹220 per share, a 3.51% discount from its final issue price of ₹228.