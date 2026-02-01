Solar stock Fujiyama Power Systems hits 10% upper circuit ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 speech

Solar stock Fujiyama Power Systems hit its 10% upper circuit in morning trade on Sunday ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 speech. Fujiyama Power Systems' share price opened at ₹208 against its previous close of ₹198.90 and soared 10% to its upper circuit level of ₹218.75. Around 9:55 am, the solar stock traded 5.6% higher at ₹210.05. The Sensex was 0.08% up at 82,339 at that time.

Fujiyama Power Systems' share price is reacting to the company's December quarter (Q3) earnings.

Fujiyama Power Systems Q3 results On January 31, Fujiyama Power Systems reported a 124.3% year-on-year increase to ₹673 million in Q3FY26 compared to ₹300 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter soared 73.8% YoY to ₹5,885 million.

EBITDA saw a strong 110.1% YoY jump to hit ₹1,099 million, while EBITDA margin surged to 18.7% from 15.5% YoY. PAT margin also jumped to 11.4% from 8.9% YoY.

For the nine-month period, Revenue from Operations reached ₹17,537 million, a 65.4% YoY increase, while EBITDA increased to ₹3,188 million, up 88.1% YoY, with margins improving to 18.2% compared to 16.0% in the previous year.

Meanwhile, renewable energy stocks are in focus today amid expectations for favourable measures for the sector from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price The stock debuted on the Indian bourses on November 20 last year. It was listed at ₹220 apiece on the NSE, a 3.51% from its issue price of ₹228. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹218.40, down 4.21% from the issue price.

It hit a record high of ₹231 on November 20 and a record low of ₹192.10 on December 18.

Fujiyama Power shares crashed nearly 11% in January.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.