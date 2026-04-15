Solar stock Fujiyama Power Systems rise 6% amid stock market rally. Do you own?

Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd jumped nearly 6% on Wednesday, April 15, bucking broader volatility and tracking positive trends in the domestic equity market. The rally came as benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 advanced, mirroring strength in global markets.

Investor sentiment was also supported by a decline in crude oil prices below the $100 per barrel mark, amid hopes of renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran, which helped ease concerns around inflation and energy costs.

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As per a recent exchange filing, Fujiyama Power Systems informed that officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a surprise inspection at its Greater Noida facility on March 24, 2026. During the visit, BIS initiated search and seizure proceedings, collected product samples, and seized inventory worth approximately ₹2.52 crore.

The company stated that at the time of the inspection, the information available was preliminary, and it was awaiting a formal notice from BIS outlining the proposed course of action. In consultation with legal advisors, the firm undertook an internal assessment to evaluate the implications and materiality of the event.

However, in the absence of further communication from BIS within a reasonable timeframe, the company made a suo motu disclosure to stock exchanges to ensure transparency. Fujiyama added that it fully cooperated with officials and will continue to provide all necessary support and information as required.

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This year, the company also announced the commissioning of a solar cell plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, with a capacity of 1 gigawatt to enhance its in-house manufacturing capabilities.

The facility has been completed with a total investment of ₹300 crore, financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt, as stated by the company. Solar cells are essential components for producing solar panels. The government is actively promoting solar companies to establish cell manufacturing facilities to decrease reliance on imports.

The company has a total solar panel manufacturing capacity of 1.6 GW, with 1.2 GW situated in Dadri.

In the December 2025 quarter, the company's net profit increased more than double to ₹67.3 crore compared to the previous year, driven by higher revenues.

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For the quarter ending December 2024, it reported a net profit of ₹30 crore, as indicated by a company statement.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹588.5 crore in the latest third quarter, up from ₹338.6 crore during the same period last year.

Fujiyama Power Systems share price today Fujiyama Power Systems share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹227.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹239.10 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has limited historical price data for detailed technical analysis. However, based on the recent price structure, it has witnessed a sharp rebound from its lows and has surpassed its November swing high, indicating improving momentum. He noted that the formation resembles a saucer pattern, which typically signals a gradual trend reversal and potential continuation of the upmove.

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With this setup, Bhosale added that the stock could see further upside towards the ₹260 level in the near term. On the downside, the breakout zone around ₹225 is likely to act as immediate support.

Further, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that the solar stock has delivered a strong breakout from a 97-day IPO base around the 230 zone, signalling a shift from consolidation to expansion. Price structure remains firmly bullish, with higher highs and higher lows supported by rising participation.

“The cluster of daily EMAs is now acting as a dynamic launchpad, reinforcing trend strength and providing immediate support on dips. The breakout appears sustainable, with momentum favouring continuation toward the 290 zone in the near term. Any pullback toward the 230–240 region can be viewed as a retest opportunity. A breakdown below this zone would invalidate the bullish structure,” said Jain.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.