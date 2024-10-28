Solar stock Servotech Power Systems hits upper circuit ahead of Q2 result announcement: Launches new product range

  • Stock Market Today: Solar stock Servotech Power Systems hit upper price band or upper circuit limit on Monday. Servotech share price gained 5%in the morning trades on the NSE on Monday ahead of Q2 results to be announced on Monday. the company launched new solar product range over the weekend

Ujjval Jauhari
Published28 Oct 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Servotech Power System share price rises 5% as the stock hits upper circuit
Stock Market Today: Multibagger Servotech Power System share price rises 5% as the stock hits upper circuit(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Solar stock Servotech Power Systems hit upper price band or upper circuit limit on Monday. Servotech share price gained 5% in the morning trades on the NSE on Monday Servotech Power is likely to announce its Q2 result performance on Monday. Servotech Power however has launched a new solar product range over the weekend boosting investor confidence.

Also Read | Shriram Finance share price rises 7% post better-than-expected Q2 results

Servotech Power Systems share price opened at 163 on the NSE on Monday, around 1.8% higher than its previous close of 160.17. The Servotech Power Systems share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 168.17 , up 5% over the previous close, which also remained the upper price band or circuit limit for Servotech Power Systems share price.

Also Read | Reliance share price in focus today on record date for bonus issue of 1:1

Servotech Power Systems share price though is down more than 8% in last month with pressure seen in the Indian equity markets. Nevertheless Servotech Share price is still up 117% year to date, giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

Also Read | This small-cap defence stock clocks 386% gain in 2 years, 920% in 4 years

Servotech Power Systems, an NSE-listed company, uses its more than 2 decades of experience and knowledge in the electronics industry to create tech enabled EV charging solutions. Servotech provides a wide selection of AC and DC chargers that work with many EVs and have a variety of uses, including residential and commercial.

New Product Launch

On 26 October Servotech Power help product launch ceremony for its new series of innovative and high-tech range of solar on-grid inverters, solar hybrid inverters, solar micro inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar Pump controllers in alignment with central government schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Scheme for residential and commercial rooftops and empower farmers to harness solar energy and promote 

Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director stated,that these solutions not only help individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint but also drive sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

sustainable farming practices.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSolar stock Servotech Power Systems hits upper circuit ahead of Q2 result announcement: Launches new product range

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

184.00
01:14 PM | 28 OCT 2024
15.7 (9.33%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,734.60
01:14 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-8 (-0.46%)

Bharat Electronics share price

268.60
01:15 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-3.95 (-1.45%)

Indus Towers share price

347.20
01:14 PM | 28 OCT 2024
12.4 (3.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,645.55
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
130.5 (5.19%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,139.65
01:00 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-6.25 (-0.55%)

Coforge share price

7,631.75
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-110.45 (-1.43%)
More from 52 Week High

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,062.65
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-302 (-6.92%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,289.70
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-84.9 (-6.18%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

929.45
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-52.95 (-5.39%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,996.10
12:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-238.55 (-4.56%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

183.70
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
15.4 (9.15%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

321.65
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
24 (8.06%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,851.20
12:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
210.65 (7.98%)

Maharashtra Seamless share price

614.95
01:00 PM | 28 OCT 2024
45 (7.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.