Stock Market Today: Solar stock Servotech Power Systems hit upper price band or upper circuit limit on Monday. Servotech share price gained 5% in the morning trades on the NSE on Monday Servotech Power is likely to announce its Q2 result performance on Monday. Servotech Power however has launched a new solar product range over the weekend boosting investor confidence.

Servotech Power Systems share price opened at ₹163 on the NSE on Monday, around 1.8% higher than its previous close of ₹160.17. The Servotech Power Systems share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹168.17 , up 5% over the previous close, which also remained the upper price band or circuit limit for Servotech Power Systems share price.

Servotech Power Systems share price though is down more than 8% in last month with pressure seen in the Indian equity markets. Nevertheless Servotech Share price is still up 117% year to date, giving Multibagger returns to the investors.

Servotech Power Systems, an NSE-listed company, uses its more than 2 decades of experience and knowledge in the electronics industry to create tech enabled EV charging solutions. Servotech provides a wide selection of AC and DC chargers that work with many EVs and have a variety of uses, including residential and commercial.

New Product Launch On 26 October Servotech Power help product launch ceremony for its new series of innovative and high-tech range of solar on-grid inverters, solar hybrid inverters, solar micro inverters, battery energy storage systems, and solar Pump controllers in alignment with central government schemes like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM Scheme for residential and commercial rooftops and empower farmers to harness solar energy and promote sustainable farming practices.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director stated,that these solutions not only help individuals and businesses reduce their carbon footprint but also drive sustainable growth.

