Solar stock Servotech Renewable Power jumps almost 7% after THIS order update

Shares of Servotech Renewable Power rose nearly 7 percent in intra-day trading on Wednesday, August 20, after the company announced that it had secured a significant 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar order from the North Western Railway, Jaipur Division. The development lifted the stock to a day’s high of ₹133.

“Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd. (NSE: SERVOTECH), recognized as one of India’s best renewable energy companies, has announced the securing of a prestigious order for a 7.3 MW on-grid rooftop solar project from the North Western Railway, Jaipur Division. The project carries a total value of ₹28.84 crore and marks yet another milestone in Servotech’s journey of driving India’s clean energy transition,” it said in a press release.

According to the company’s press release, Servotech will oversee the end-to-end execution of the project, which involves designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning rooftop solar PV systems of varying capacities across multiple sites within the Jaipur Division. The project is aligned with Indian Railways’ ambitious sustainability agenda aimed at reducing dependence on conventional energy and cutting carbon emissions through renewable integration.

Commenting on the development, Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., said, “We are honoured to receive this important 7.3 MW rooftop solar order from the Jaipur Division of the North Western Railway. The project reaffirms Servotech’s standing as a trusted and reliable partner in India’s renewable energy space. We remain deeply committed to offering cutting-edge solar solutions that not only meet but exceed performance expectations, contributing towards Indian Railways’ vision of sustainable and eco-friendly operations.”

The company added that this contract further strengthened its footprint in the public sector, showcasing its expertise in handling large-scale solar projects with precision, efficiency, and world-class standards. Servotech said the win reinforces its mission of supporting India’s energy independence and contributing to a greener, more resilient future.

Stock Performance Despite Wednesday’s rally, the stock has remained under pressure in recent months. It rose as much as 6.7 percent to ₹133 in intra-day trade but has declined over 5 percent in the past year. In August alone, the stock slipped 5 percent, following a 7 percent fall in July. Year-to-date in 2025, Servotech shares have shed 20 percent.