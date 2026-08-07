Solar stock under ₹50 hits 52-week high after this Capex update. Do you own?

Solar stock under ₹50: Rhetam TMT share price surged as much as 3% to hit 52-week high of ₹33.81 on NSE in Friday's trading session, after the company announced completion of Mounted Solar Power Project.

Rhetam TMT share price opened at ₹33.46 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹32.85 on Thursday.

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What's behind the rally? In an exchange filing dated August 6, Rhetam TMT said that the testing and commissioning activities of its 1 MW (AC) Captive Ground-Mounted Solar Power Project have been successfully completed.

With the successful completion of all commissioning activities, the project has now achieved operational readiness, marking the culmination of the Company's renewable energy initiative.

The project has successfully progressed through every stage of implementation-from statutory approvals and infrastructure development to installation, testing and commissioning-and is now fully prepared for commercial operation.

According to the filing, the company expects commercial power generation from the solar power project to commence shortly, following the completion of the remaining operational formalities, if any.

As power expenses account for nearly 20% of the company's total cost structure, the start of captive solar power generation is expected to improve operational economics by ensuring a reliable and cost-effective energy supply. The project is likely to boost operational efficiency, enhance cost competitiveness, and reinforce the company's commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices.

Rhetam TMT share price trend Rhetam TMT share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has delivered 9% gains in a week and over 23% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has given 35.66% returns in a year.

Rhetan TMT Limited made its debut on the BSE SME platform on September 5, 2022, with a fixed IPO price of ₹70 per share (face value of ₹10). The company subsequently migrated to the NSE Main Board, where its shares began trading on September 26, 2025.