Solid Rally: Nifty PSE Index soars 3%, PFC, REC surge over 6%
All 20 constituents of the index are currently trading in the green, with power financiers leading the charge. Power Finance Corporation saw a significant surge of nearly 6.8%, reaching an intraday peak of ₹385.85 per share, marking an end to a four-day decline.
Following a period of notable declines in recent weeks, PSU stocks have rebounded strongly in today's trading session, registering gains of over 6.5%. The Nifty PSE index, which tracks the performance of public sector undertakings, jumped 3.14% to hit an intraday high of 8,902 points.
