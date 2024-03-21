Solid Rally: Nifty PSE Index soars 3%, PFC, REC surge over 6%

All 20 constituents of the index are currently trading in the green, with power financiers leading the charge. Power Finance Corporation saw a significant surge of nearly 6.8%, reaching an intraday peak of ₹ 385.85 per share, marking an end to a four-day decline.

Following a period of notable declines in recent weeks, PSU stocks have rebounded strongly in today's trading session, registering gains of over 6.5%. The Nifty PSE index, which tracks the performance of public sector undertakings, jumped 3.14% to hit an intraday high of 8,902 points.

Besides PSU stocks, all major sectoral indices are showing gains in trading today. The primary driver behind today's rally was the positive comments from the US Federal Reserve, which maintained its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive time in March and retained its three-rate cut projections by the end of 2024.

Power stocks led the gains All 20 constituents of the index are currently trading in the green, with power financiers leading the charge. Power Finance Corporation saw a significant surge of nearly 6.8%, reaching an intraday peak of ₹385.85 per share, marking an end to a four-day decline.

Similarly, Rural Electrification Corporation witnessed a 6.5% increase, touching an intraday high of ₹450.65 per share, breaking its four-day downtrend.

Both stocks have demonstrated remarkable returns over the past year, with REC showing a 286% increase and PFC delivering 219% growth. As government-owned entities categorised as central public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, they play crucial roles in funding projects throughout the power sector, covering activities from generation to distribution.

Given the escalating power demand in the country, all power-related firms are positioned favorably, with projections indicating a peak demand milestone of 260 GW anticipated this summer.

In the same vein, NTPC, NHPC, and Power Grid Corporation of India recorded gains of 3.4%, 2.4%, and 2.2%, respectively.

OMC stocks extend gains OMC stocks such as BPCL, IOC, and HPCL are also experiencing a surge in trading, extending their winning streak for the second consecutive day with gains of up to 4.5%.

These stocks faced downward pressure last week amid concerns among investors that companies' profit margins would be affected in the near term due to the recent reduction in petrol and diesel prices by ₹2 per litre.

In its latest update, Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has raised its rating on HPCL from 'neutral' to 'buy' and increased its target price to ₹570 per share from ₹305. Similarly, it upgraded its rating on IOCL from 'neutral' to 'buy' and raised the target price to ₹195 per share from ₹105.

Meanwhile, Nomura maintained its 'buy' rating on BPCL and adjusted its target price upward to ₹735 per share from ₹455.

According to the brokerage, the uncertainties surrounding OMC stocks have been resolved, and the refining outlook appears robust. It anticipates a resumption of daily revisions post-elections and expects marketing margins to remain at normal levels in FY25.

Other stocks within the index, including SAIL, BHEL, BEL, IRCTC, HAL, ONGC, NMDC, GAIL, Oil India, Coal India, and LIC, are all experiencing gains ranging from 0.3% to 5%.

