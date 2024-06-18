Som Distelleries shares decline over 16% today; What drove the downward trend?
In last one year, Som Distilleries' stock has increased by 13 per cent, which lags behind the Nifty 50 benchmark index, which rose approximately 26 per cent over the same period.
Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries plummeted by 16 per cent during early trade on June 18, following the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) revelation that it discovered 50 children working at the company's plant in Madhya Pradesh.
