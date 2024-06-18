Som Distilleries and Breweries shares tank 16% amid child labour concerns, company issues clarification
Som Distilleries and Breweries shares plummeted 16% after NCPCR found child labour issues. The company clarified that the concerns were related to an associate company, not the listed one.
Som Distilleries and Breweries shares plummeted 16 percent on Tuesday, June 18, after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) found over 50 children working at its Madhya Pradesh plant. The NCPCR chairperson revealed that over 50 children, including 20 young girls, suffered skin burns from chemical exposure. The commission has filed a case against the firm under juvenile justice and bonded labour laws.
