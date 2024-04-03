Som Distilleries board approves stock split in the ratio of 5:2
Som Distilleries board approves stock split in the ratio of 5:2 on Wednesday. After the stock split, shares of the firm, with a face value of ₹5 each will be subdivided into equity shares of a face value of ₹2 each.
The board of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd approved a stock split in the ratio of 5:2 on Wednesday. The stock split is likely to be completed within three months from the approval of company shareholders.
