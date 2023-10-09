Som Distilleries share price cracks over 5% as it junks QIP plan on poor response
Som Distilleries cancelled the proposed QIP issue due to fewer bids.
Som Distilleries share price crashed over 5 per cent in early trade on BSE on Monday, October 9 after the company announced it was not going ahead with the proposed QIP (qualified institutional placement) issue due to fewer bids received towards the proposed issue and it will decide about the fundraise later, at a suitable time.
