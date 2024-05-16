Somany Ceramics stock climbs over 17% as brokerages lift target price following strong Q4 earnings
Somany Ceramics saw a 17.4% surge in shares, reaching ₹729 per share, driven by strong performance in Q4 and FY24. Operating profit increased by 30% YoY, attributed to stable input costs and cost optimisation efforts.
Somany Ceramics, a prominent tile manufacturer in India, witnessed a remarkable surge of 17.4% in its shares during today’s intraday trading session, reaching ₹729 per share.
