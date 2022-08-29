Philadelphia-based Hersha Hospitality Trust, which invests in hotels across the U.S., could resume its dividend later this year or in early 2023, likely at a single-digit-cent per share, CFO Ashish Parikh said. The REIT, which suspended its dividend in March 2020, plans to keep it low at first and gradually get back closer to the prepandemic level of 28 cents per share, he said. “If it’s a recession, we’re still going to generate taxable income, but you don’t want to start with a very high dividend right off the bat and have to cut it immediately," Mr. Parikh said.