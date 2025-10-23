At first, I thought it was easy. I listened to other people, read newspapers, and so on. It took me a long time to figure out: don’t do any of that. Just stick with what you know. There are some things I’ve learned a lot about, and that’s what I focus on. If I don’t know something about a subject, I stay away. I’ve learned to do that, and I tell myself, “You don’t know anything about it—don’t get involved." So far, I’ve listened to myself, and that’s the lesson I’ve learned.