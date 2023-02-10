Some investors are missing out on higher yields—and don’t know it

To see why, you have to understand so-called bank cash-sweep vehicles, which most big Wall Street brokerage firms use to handle the cash that comes into investors’ accounts. Firms that use these programs sweep the proceeds of investors’ securities sales and interest and dividend payments into a bank-deposit vehicle that typically pays a fraction of what investors could earn on a money-market fund. The money stays there until it is reinvested by investors or their brokers or advisers, if it ever is. Money that investors withdraw from their account also passes through the bank vehicle.