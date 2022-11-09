Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Some investors bet Fed could lift rates to two-decade high

Investors are bracing for the possibility that a second year of stubborn inflation could force the Federal Reserve to bring interest rates higher than they have been in more than 20 years.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout