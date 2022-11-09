Some investors bet Fed could lift rates to two-decade high

Rising rates have rippled through markets this year, driving a rout in bonds that has sent the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.125% at Tuesday’s close, up from 1.496% at the end of 2021. Yields rise when bond prices fall. That climb has undercut stocks, especially highflying technology shares, because rising yields on ultrasafe government debt offer investors an appealing alternative to riskier stock bets that might pay off far into the future. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite has lost 32% this year.