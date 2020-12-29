Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Some of 2020’s most expensive stocks sink in year-end selloff
The average price to estimated sales multiple in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index is 4.6 times.

Some of 2020’s most expensive stocks sink in year-end selloff

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST Bloomberg

Zoom Video and DocuSign fell more than 6% on Monday. Both companies have seen their shares soar this year amid a surge in new users and are trading at more than 20 times next year’s projected sales

Some of the year’s most expensive stocks encountered a wave of selling as investors moved to lock in gains in the last week of 2020.

Some of the year's most expensive stocks encountered a wave of selling as investors moved to lock in gains in the last week of 2020.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc., fell more than 6% on Monday. Both companies have seen their shares soar this year amid a surge in new users and are trading at more than 20 times next year’s projected sales. The average price to estimated sales multiple in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index is 4.6 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc., fell more than 6% on Monday. Both companies have seen their shares soar this year amid a surge in new users and are trading at more than 20 times next year's projected sales. The average price to estimated sales multiple in the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index is 4.6 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

Among other notable decliners were digital-ad company Trade Desk Inc., which fell 11%, and data-mining comapny Palantir Technologies Inc., which suffered a 7.6% drop. DoorDash, the food-delivery company whose shares debuted earlier this month, sank 6.7%.

Monday’s declines came as both the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rallied to all-time highs.

