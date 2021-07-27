Buffett runs Berkshire Hathaway, which owns more than 60 companies. Berkshire Hathaway has the largest holding in Apple in terms of market value. The investor has more than tripled his money on the i-phone maker stock in the past three years. He has also stakes in Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and his other largest holdings include American Express, Coco-Cola to name a few. His holding stocks like Apple, Bank of America have gained nearly 60% in the past one year.

