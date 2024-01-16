Some popular schemes could be expanded in Budget 2024; CY24 will be a volatile year for the market: Kedar Kadam
Kedar Kadam of Waterfield Advisors believes in this Interim Budget, while new large schemes may or may not be announced, some existing popular schemes could see expansion/extra resources to boost implementation rates.
Kedar Kadam, Director - Listed Investments at Waterfield Advisors is of the view that new large schemes may or may not be announced in this Interim Budget, but some existing popular schemes could see expansion/extra resources to boost implementation rates. In an interview with Mint, Kadam also shared his views on the domestic market and economy. Edited excerpts:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started