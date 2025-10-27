Sona BLW Precision Q2 Results: Firm posts record revenue, profit and EBITDA — Check key details

Sona BLW Precision Q2 Results: Sona BLW Precision Forgings, a prominent player in the mobility technology sector, has announced its highest-ever quarterly financial results for Q2 FY26, showcasing substantial growth across key financial metrics.

The company reported a 24% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching ₹1,144 crores, alongside a 13% rise in EBITDA to ₹289 crores and a 20% surge in net profit to ₹173 crores, according to an exchange filing.

The company, known for its mission-critical systems and components for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments, attributed its revenue growth to the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) traction motor and railway business in India.

The management highlighted that the revenue share from Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) stood at 32%, reflecting the company's strategic focus on the burgeoning EV market. The company also noted a successful shift to alternative motor designs due to the unavailability of heavy rare-earth magnets, now manufacturing light rare-earth magnet motors for electric two-wheelers.

H1 FY26 Performance In the first half of FY26, Sona Comstar reported a revenue of ₹1,994 crores, marking a 10% year-on-year growth. The EBITDA for this period was ₹492 crores, with an EBITDA margin of 24.6%. The company's net profit for H1 FY26 was ₹297 crores, with a net profit margin of 14.6%, representing a 4% year-on-year growth. The EV programs contributed significantly to the company's net order book, accounting for 70% of the total ₹23,600 crores as of September 30, 2025.

Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director & Group CEO of Sona Comstar, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance, emphasizing the strategic developments in their product offerings.

"Due to the unavailability of heavy rare-earth magnets, we shifted to alternative motor designs and now manufacture light rare-earth magnet motors for electric two-wheelers. We have developed a rare-earth-free ferrite-assisted synchronous reluctance motor for three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles. It was also a successful quarter for business development as we won several significant new orders. We have been nominated for two additional programs—one in Asia and the other in Europe—to supply our motors and motor controllers for predictive active suspension systems. These nominations are important as they indicate that our innovative suspension system is gaining wider acceptance just months after its first commercial launch."

The company also announced a strategic collaboration with Neura Robotics of Germany, aiming to jointly develop advanced technologies and components for industrialising robots and humanoids in India and other markets.

Despite these positive developments, Sona Comstar and its partner JNT have mutually agreed to put their proposed Joint Venture in China on hold. However, both companies remain open to future collaboration on select foundry products, indicating a cautious approach amid geopolitical uncertainties.