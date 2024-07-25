Sona BLW Precision share price in focus after strong Q1 results. Here’s what brokerages say

  • Sona BLW Precision share price rises over 4% post strong Q1 results, hits intraday high of 716.60 before sliding down during the session. Motilal Oswal and JM Financial highlight Sona BLW Precision's strong performance, with expectations of continued growth and positive outlook in the EV space.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published25 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Trade Now
Sona BLW Precision share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>699.80 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>716.60, and an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>691.55. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)
Sona BLW Precision share price today opened at ₹699.80 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹716.60, and an intraday low of ₹691.55. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Sona BLW Precision share price surged over 4% on Thursday's session following the release of the company's strong Q1 results. The Q1 results, according to experts, either met or exceeded the Street's projections. Sona BLW Precision share price today opened at 699.80 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 716.60, and an intraday low of 691.55. However, the stock started to slide down during the session.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, said that the Sona BLW Precision share price is in a short-term consolidation phase where support is seen around 655. On the higher side, resistance is seen in the range of 730–740.

Also Read | Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.09% YOY

On Wednesday, July 24, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, a manufacturer of auto components, announced a 26.7% YoY rise in net profit for the first quarter that concluded on June 30, 2024, coming in at 141.9 crore. Sona BLW Precision Forgings reported a net profit of 112 crore for the same period, according to a regulatory filing by the business. Compared to the same time in the previous fiscal year, when the business's revenue from operations was 731.4 crore, it increased by 21.8% to 891.2 crore.

Here's what brokerages say

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The brokerage stated that the business's 1QFY25 operating performance met all expectations. Despite a challenging market, the company's strong revenue/PAT growth of around 22%–24% YoY is attributed to its expansion in the BEV segment and its efficient management of a sizable order book. Currently, the BEV category generates 33% of sales, up from around 29% in FY24.

“The company's strong performance is evident in its attractive valuations of ~65x/52x FY25E/FY26E EPS, reflecting its robust EV order book and superior earnings and return profile. However, given the demand uncertainties in its key markets and limited potential for a re-rating, we reiterate our Neutral rating with a target price of 620,” the brokerage said.

Also Read | Axis Bank share price falls over 5% after Q1 results; Should you buy the dip?

JM Financial

Sona BLW Precision Forgings' (Sona Comstar) revenue was 2% more than JMFe. EBITDAM remained consistent at 28.1%. Increased operating leverage and a favorable mix drove the YoY margin gain (+30bps). The management said that the market for light vehicles remained stable in most regions, with the exception of the EU. On the other hand, poor OHV demand (in the US and India) is anticipated to hinder the performance.

“Positive operating leverage is expected to support margins. Diversified revenue, increasing share of EVs/Hybrids and strong order book makes Sona Comstar one of the best plays in the EV space. We expect it to post a c.24% / 29% revenue / EPS CAGR over FY24-27E. Maintain BUY rating with Sept’25 TP of 760,” the brokerage said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

Due to robust growth in the BEV market, the brokerage said that Q1FY25 revenue/EBITDA clocked 22%/23% YoY, slightly above its predictions. Compared to 22,600 crore in March 24, the order book grew to 23,300 crore in June 24, with additional orders for shafts, sensors, software, differential assemblies, and gears.

“The company remains a key beneficiary of electrification in both overseas and domestic markets. Furthermore, profitability is likely to be higher with 25% earnings CAGR, supported by scale benefits. Retain ‘BUY’ with a target price of 780 (unchanged),” said Nuvama in its report.

Also Read | Multibagger PG Electroplast stock jumps 16% to record high on solid Q1 show

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSona BLW Precision share price in focus after strong Q1 results. Here’s what brokerages say

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.85
12:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.57%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

324.45
12:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
9.45 (3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.45
12:00 PM | 25 JUL 2024
5.7 (3.38%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.00
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
5.25 (3.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,369.85
11:58 AM | 25 JUL 2024
285.5 (9.26%)

Jyothy Labs

543.55
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
35.6 (7.01%)

Oil India

578.45
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
35.5 (6.54%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

738.90
11:59 AM | 25 JUL 2024
42.6 (6.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue