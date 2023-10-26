Sona BLW Precision stock spikes over 5% post Q2 earnings; should you buy?
Following the robust Q2FY24 performance, the stock began Thursday's trade positively, opening at ₹520 apiece, 1.41% higher than the previous closing price of ₹512.75, and zoomed further during the trade to hit an intraday high of ₹539.95 apiece, up by 5.30%.
Despite the bearish trend in the overall market, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, an automotive technology company, witnessed a strong spike in its shares on Thursday after the company posted the highest-ever revenue, EBITDA, and net profit for the September quarter.
