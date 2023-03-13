Sona BLW share price today falls on block deals buzz; stock trades near 52-week low1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings shares plunged more than 3% on the BSE in Monday's early deals
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd plunged more than 3% to ₹424 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening trading session on the reports of block deals. The stock has been hovering around its 52-week low of ₹397 that it had hit in December 2022.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×